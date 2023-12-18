$1,000 reward offered for information on who shot Cottage Grove family's cat

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A Cottage Grove family is seeking answers after finding their cat severely injured in a park earlier this month.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, the Busch family learned their cat, Rusty, had been found near a pond in Woodridge Park unable to move, according to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Board.

The family rushed Rusty to receive emergency care and discovered he had been shot with a pellet gun. He was paralyzed as a result. Ultimately, Rusty had to be euthanized.

Busch Family

The Busch family gave $1,000 to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Board to be used as a reward for information leading to the discovery of who is responsible for shooting their beloved cat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dan Schoen at 651-458-6058 or email him at dschoen@cottagegrovemn.gov.