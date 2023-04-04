Gopher volleyball to host Athletes Unlimited at the Pav, marking return of Taylor Reid

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gopher women's volleyball on Tuesday will host an exhibition match with Athletes Unlimited - an indoor professional volleyball league featuring former top college athletes.

Though Athletes Unlimited is set to return for its third season in the fall, 16 players are currently part of an exhibition tour to some of the best collegiate volleyball programs in the country, including Louisville, Texas, and Penn State University. They'll play the first two sets against the college athletes and mix up the teams for the final two sets.

It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Taylor Reid, née Morgan, the Blaine native who battled four knee surgeries and helped the Gophers reach three Final Fours during her tenure. Sydney Hilley, who won the national championship in 2021 with Wisconsin, will also be playing in her home state.

Athletes Unlimited - during its regular season - runs a unique system in which athletes garner points based on their performance in a match and top-earners then draft other teammates for the next week's games.

It's the only professional indoor volleyball league in the country that is up and running, filling the gap for top collegiate athletes who have traditionally had to make the decision between retiring or pursuing a professional career overseas. Other programs - including League One Volleyball and Pro Volleyball Federation - are currently in development, looking to tap into a rising talent pool fueled by the fact that volleyball is the most played girl's sport in the country.

Reid was one of the players who chose to stop playing after college and instead pursued a coaching career at Louisville. But when she heard about Athletes Unlimited, she reached out, hoping to get back into the competition and put her training to use. She is currently playing in her third season.

Athletes Unlimited

For the Gophers, the match will provide a glimpse into their potential for the fall in the new Keegan Cook era. Cook took over the head coaching job after Hugh McCutcheon decided to move on into an administrative role.

The Gophers are returning Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair and All-Big Ten Melani Shaffmaster, and are hoping for starting middle Arica Davis and outside hitter Mckenna Wucherer to make a big impact this season. Two freshmen - pin hitter Sydney Schnichels and middle Calissa Minatee - are also hoping to make their way into the starting lineup.

They're still missing key parts this spring including at the libero position; Ohio State transfer and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Kylie Murr will join the team this summer.

You can find tickets for the Athletes Unlimited game here. First serve is at 7 p.m.