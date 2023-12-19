Good Question: Why do we enjoy holiday movies?

MINNEAPOLIS — We love them. We love to make fun of them. And there are endless chances to watch them right now.

Holiday movies are everywhere. So why do we enjoy holiday movies? And why do we rewatch the same ones? Good Question.

Shopping for gifts and big family gatherings can bring out the spirit of the season, but so too can cozying up on the couch to watch a holiday classic.

What are some of your favorite holiday movies? "I think my favorite one is Christmas vacation," said Julia Cournoyer of Saint Paul.

"For me I like the Home Alone's. I like the Santa Claus series," said Max Borst of Edina.

While those hit the big screen, there's also a never-ending list of cookie-cutter made-for-TV specials.

"They're not my favorite to be honest," said Cournoyer.

Jeff Buchanan of Wayzata feels they're too sappy and cheesy. "There's like, must be 50 versions of the same thing," he said.

Ben Hoogland, a licensed marriage and family therapist, joked that sometimes the corniest holiday movies are the best. He enjoys watching different version of the Grinch with his kids.

"We just like to have movies that we have these happy memories of being together as a family and having the same experience watching the same movie," he said.

Why do people like holiday movies?

It comes down to emotions and feelings, which are evoked through the arts like movies and music. Holiday movies are predictable by nature. "When you know you can go into a movie with a happy ending you look forward to it," said Hoogland. Recognizing that you're about to watch a positive movie can be like an escape from the stressors that often filled the holiday season. And before reaching that positive ending, the movies are typically filled challenges or chaos the viewer can relate to.

"The Four Christmases as I mentioned was another good one because it's about all dysfunctional families but they figured out how to get together at Christmas," said Buchanan.

Hoogland added that people like seeing characters with a story arc, especially when it goes from negative to a positive. "Like the Grinch, like Scrooge, those are things that people really thrive on because it gives them a sense of renewed hope for themselves," he said.

What are the key elements to a good holiday movie?

Hoogland's big three are redemption, connection, and joy. Redemption fits the storylines for the Grinch, in which a cold-hearted person becomes loving. Connection would involve families or romance, something people seek out this time of year. As for joy, holiday movies are often comedies with a touch of drama.

"There's always some magic. That's the fun part, the magic," added Cournoyer.

Why do we often rewatch the same holiday movies?

"We want to relive something and we trust that we know it's going to be a good experience because we've already seen it," said Hoogland. There's no twists and turns in a movie that you've already seen. Instead, there's comfort in already knowing the outcome, an outcome that is mainly positive.

"The nostalgia factor is a big piece of it," said Borst. He often watches the same movies with his family, reminding him of the time he would do so as a child.

"We laugh at the same lines, and we can recite them all," added Buchanan about watching Christmas Vacation with his son each year.

Holidays are mainly family friendly as well, allowing them to be enjoyed by people of all ages across several generations. That adds to the shared experience of joy people seek with groups.