Golfers take advantage of warm January weather

LESTER PRAIRIE, Minn. — Golfers west of the metro took advantage of Monday's warm weather with a rare January round.

ShadowBrooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie was wet and muddy, but Peter Kapsner and Drew Fernelius say they were in no position to complain.

"Pete texted me and said, 'Clear your schedule. We're playing golf in January,'" Fernelius said. "And I said, 'Let's get it done.' Playing a ton of golf, this is the first time I've been on a golf course in January."

It was also the first time the Twin Cities hit 50 degrees on this day, according to the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS: Trooper Ryan Londregan makes 1st court appearance in Ricky Cobb II's killing

Monday's high temperature broke a record set in 1931.

Tyler Schmidt, a co-owner of ShadowBrooke, says he's heard of about a dozen courses that are open.

He says most of ShadowBrooke's tee times through the week are already booked up.

"It's weird not having snow," Kapsner said. "I love playing golf in January, but something doesn't seem quite right about it."

Fernelius is the tennis coach at Bethel University, and he said the nets are up and they're practicing outside for the first time ever in January.