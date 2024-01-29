Watch CBS News
Golfers take advantage of warm January weather

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

LESTER PRAIRIE, Minn. — Golfers west of the metro took advantage of Monday's warm weather with a rare January round.

ShadowBrooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie was wet and muddy, but Peter Kapsner and Drew Fernelius say they were in no position to complain.

"Pete texted me and said, 'Clear your schedule. We're playing golf in January,'" Fernelius said. "And I said, 'Let's get it done.' Playing a ton of golf, this is the first time I've been on a golf course in January."

It was also the first time the Twin Cities hit 50 degrees on this day, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's high temperature broke a record set in 1931.

Tyler Schmidt, a co-owner of ShadowBrooke, says he's heard of about a dozen courses that are open.

He says most of ShadowBrooke's tee times through the week are already booked up.

"It's weird not having snow," Kapsner said. "I love playing golf in January, but something doesn't seem quite right about it."

Fernelius is the tennis coach at Bethel University, and he said the nets are up and they're practicing outside for the first time ever in January.

David Schuman
David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 10:13 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

