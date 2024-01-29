Watch CBS News

Golf courses see high demand amidst January thaw

Golfers west of the metro took advantage of Monday's warm weather with a rare January round. ShadowBrooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie was wet and muddy, but Peter Kapsner and Drew Fernelius say they were in no position to complain.
