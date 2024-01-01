St. Paul police investigating deadly New Year's Day shooting in Hamline-Midway neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating the city's first homicide of the year not even hours after 2024 started.

Officers were called to a home on the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. when a caller stated they wanted people removed from a gathering there, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

While officers were responding, more calls came in saying shots were fired. One caller said they were with an injured person and were taking them to the hospital before they hung up, police said.

Upon arrival, police say they did not find any additional victims but found evidence of a shooting.

Police were made aware of a vehicle that had arrived at United Hospital with a man suffering from gunshot wounds. SPPD says the man died as a result of his injuries a short time later.

No arrests have been made but police say they are working to determine what caused the shooting and who is responsible for it.

"Our investigators are very good at what they do, they're dogged, they're going to stay on this until they have those answers," Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 651-266-5650.

In 2023, there were 33 homicides.