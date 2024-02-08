Girl, 7, attacked by dogs in St. Paul during walk with mother

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A young girl suffered significant injuries Thursday afternoon when a group of dogs allegedly attacked her in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue just before 5 p.m. on a report of a girl being bitten by a group of five to seven dogs.

Upon arrival, officers found a 7-year-old girl with multiple dog bites to her leg and head area. The dogs had left before the officers arrived, police say.

According to SPPD, the girl had been walking through the neighborhood with her mother from the bus stop when the dogs "suddenly appeared" and attacked her. The dogs were described as pit bulls.

St. Paul fire medics transported the girl to Children's Minnesota Hospital for treatment. Police say her injuries are significant but not life-threatening.

The location of the dogs remains unknown, but police say they believe they live in the area.

Anyone with information on the location of the dogs is encouraged to call 651-291-1111. Calls can be anonymous.

The incident remains under investigation.