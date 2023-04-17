George Santos refunded more donations than he raised in first three months of 2023

Santos files to run for reelection New York Rep. George Santos files to run for reelection in 2024 00:35

Rep. George Santos reimbursed donors for more donations than he received in the first three months of 2023, according to his latest financial disclosure.

The embattled New York Republican raked in $5,333 in from January 1-March 31, while he returned $8,353 in individual donations. He has $25,096 on hand.

Santos filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2024, but has not made an official announcement yet. Earlier this month, Republican Kellen Curry, an Afghanistan war veteran and former JP Morgan Vice President, announced he is running for the GOP nomination in New York's 3rd District. Some House Republicans and prominent Republicans in Santos' Long Island district have publicly called for him to resign, although he has rebuffed those calls.

Despite Santos' surprise victory in November, voters in the Long Island district went solidly for President Joe Biden in 2020. A January poll from Newsday/Siena College found that 78% of his constituents want him to resign.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) waits for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Santos is facing multiple federal and local investigations into his background and conduct.

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into "whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office."

The FBI is also investigating Santos alleged role in purporting to raise funds for a veteran's dying dog, according to a representative for the veteran.

And Santos faces federal and local investigations into his handling of campaign finances and disclosures.