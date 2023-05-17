Ft. Snelling State Park closes again due to flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Just days after reopening, Ft. Snelling State Park is again temporarily closed due to flooding.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the rising Minnesota River is expected to flood the main road and all parking lots. The park closed to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The park initially closed on April 21 due to rising waters in the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers that touch the park. It then reopened on Monday before closing again Wednesday.

"We are disappointed to close Fort Snelling State Park for the second time this spring but must do so out of concern for visitor and staff safety," Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said.

The park will reopen when flood waters recede and DNR staff address any concerns.

Construction projects later this spring and summer will also require closing some areas.

Visitors can find more information on the state park's website.