Ft. Snelling to reopen Monday after spring flooding closure

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ft. Snelling State Park will open to the public on Monday after temporarily closing due to spring flooding.

The park has been closed since April 21. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the call for safety concerns because of the rising waters in the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers that touch the park.

"While the public will be able to enter the park beginning May 15, some areas will remain closed due to continued flood conditions, ongoing cleanup efforts, and trail maintenance activities," the DNR said on Thursday.

Some areas will be closed this spring and summer due to construction projects.

Visitors can find more information on the state park's website.