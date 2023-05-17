Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota town of Comfrey hit with flooding

By WCCO Staff

COMFREY, Minn. – Some Minnesotans have a big mess to clean up after our wet weekend. 

That's the case in Comfrey, about 40 miles west of Mankato. Rain covered the community with water and soaked some of their homes.
  

The flooding is finally going down, and now families are dealing with drenched belongings. 

Even if flooding is low near you, it might still be a high-risk situation on the water. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning about strong currents and dangerous debris like logs. 

Hazards are harder to see because water levels are high, and the water is colder this time of year.

