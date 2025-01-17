Charges possible against children tied to Fridley school threats, officials say

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Authorities in Fridley say they will pursue charges against two children connected to threats that caused the school district to cancel classes for two days.

Fridley Public Schools shut down classes and other school activities on Wednesday and Thursday because of threats made via social media, officials said.

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to the threats on Wednesday, and on Friday, the Fridley Department of Public Safety said it had identified a 10-year-old girl as a person of interest, as well.

The department said it would work with the Anoka County Attorney's Office to charge both children.

Fridley schools were already set to be closed on Friday and Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Activities and athletics will go on as scheduled this weekend, with "additional security measures in place as well as police presence," the district said. Classes are set to resume on Tuesday.

The Fridley district includes nearly 2,800 students, according to its website.