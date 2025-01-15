Watch CBS News
Threat prompts Fridley Public Schools to cancel classes Wednesday

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Public schools in Fridley are closed on Wednesday after a "reported threat to school safety," officials said.

Fridley Public Schools did not disclose the nature of the threat, but said all classes and school activities will be canceled for the day. Extracurricular activities that took place in district buildings were canceled on Tuesday, as well.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our families," the district said. "We also encourage everyone to continue speaking up if they see or hear anything that could represent a potential school safety issue."

The Fridley district includes nearly 2,800 students, according to its website.

