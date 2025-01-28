Former St. Paul police chief named Winter Carnival's King Boreas

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A royal knighting in the middle of a bank — it's a sample of the community relationships built by King Boreas' Royal Guard.

Throughout the year, they take part in 400 appearances and over 40 parades as the noble part of a St. Paul Winter Carnival tradition that dates back to the 19th century.

The guard's military-style precision is the antidote to the rough-and-tumble actions of the Vulcan Krewe, whose honorary membership included an entrance from a port-a-potty.

Vincent Berger is this year's guard captain.

"The king's guard protects the royal family from the Vulcans, we escort our royal ladies, the king and the queen. We are their aide-de-camp," Berger said.

They assist a king who has already held a high rank, John M. Harrington.

"I have known about carnival as a St. Paul police officer for my entire career. Whether it was directing traffic or as chief of police allowing for the west winds to demonstrate and have their party on White Bear Avenue," Harrington said.

The former St. Paul police chief, state senator and state public safety commissioner is Boreas 88.

After just four days on the job, he sees this new role as a natural extension of his time in law enforcement and public service, being a community voice in schools and senior living centers.

"Those are moments you cannot recapture, those once in a lifetime moments that make a connection with people are at the dawn of life and in the twilight of life," Harrington said.

The yearly battle between fire and ice is friendly.

"Yesterday we were at the Metro Deaf School, and I had a wonderful interaction with my arch nemesis, Vulcanus Rex. Respectful. He thinks that he is going to win again. I have told him that that can't happen," Harrington said.

Although, we know the how story ends, it's what the characters represent.

"King Boreas in 2019 said that our currency, because we're volunteers is the smile and joy that we bring to people," Berger said.

The 139th St. Paul Winter Carnival continues through Sunday, Feb. 2.