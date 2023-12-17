Former South St. Paul Public Schools IT director pleads guilty to child porn charge

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former South St. Paul Public Schools employee pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possession of child pornography.

Paul Brashear was sentenced to three years in prison followed by four years of probation.

The court dismissed nine additional charges of possessing child pornography filed against Brashear.

The school district identified Brashear as its Director of Technology in a letter sent to parents regarding the investigation.

Per the criminal complaint, police conducted a search warrant at Brashear's house in March after receiving a tip from Microsoft about a potential child pornography image. During the search, police seized a flash drive containing "hundreds of images of suspected child pornography," the complaint states.

Investigators also said Brashear admitted to viewing child pornography during an interview.