South St. Paul Public Schools employee resigns after child porn arrest, district says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A South St. Paul Public Schools employee has resigned after the district said he was arrested on child pornography charges.

In a letter sent to parents March 13, the district said it is cooperating with local police and other agencies in the investigation.

The letter said there does not appear to be a connection to any students from the South St. Paul district.

The district has released the name of the employee and said he did not have direct contact with students. WCCO typically does not name arrested parties until they are formally charged with a crime.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 6:50 AM

