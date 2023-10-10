Former Gophers QB Tanner Morgan released from Vikings practice squad

EAGAN, Minn. — A familiar face in Minnesota sports has been released from the Vikings.

On Tuesday, the team announced Tanner Morgan, a former Golden Gophers quarterback, was released from the practice squad. His stint in purple did not last long as Morgan was signed to the squad last Thursday.

Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks on against the Colorado Buffaloes in the third quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Golden Gophers defeated the Buffaloes 49-7. David Berding / Getty Images

Morgan was brought in while backup quarterback Nick Mullens recovers from a back issue. He's been limited in practice. Fifth-round draft pick Jaren Hall was the No. 2 quarterback in the team's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Morgan started 47 games for the Gophers between 2018 and 2022. His 33 wins are more than any QB in school history, and he also owns school records for passing yards (3,253) and touchdowns (30) in a season.

RELATED: Vikings reportedly placing Justin Jefferson on injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Morgan as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, but released him before the regular season.