Vikings sign former Gophers QB Tanner Morgan to practice squad

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings are adding a quarterback to the practice squad that many Minnesotans will find familiar.

Former University of Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan was signed to the squad on Thursday. Morgan started 47 games for the Gophers between 2018 and 2022. His 33 wins are more than any QB in school history, and he also owns school records for passing yards (3,253) and touchdowns (30) in a season.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers passes during the 2nd quarter of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Morgan as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, but released him before the regular season.

The Vikings listed backup QB Nick Mullens as limited in Wednesday's practice.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey hopeful Taylor Swift will attend Vikings-Chiefs game

The Vikings also elevated offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji from the practice squad to the active roster. Adeniji is a four-year veteran who had 15 starts over three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.