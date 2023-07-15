Watch CBS News
Woman struck by car while crossing street in Minneapolis, suffers life-threatening injuries

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman has life-threatening injures after she was struck by a car while trying to cross the street early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around Hennepin Avenue and 3rd Street North shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The motorist, a 50-year-old man, was traveling north on Hennepin when he struck the woman, police say. He was arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular operation.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

