Man lying in middle of northwestern Minnesota highway killed by vehicle, sheriff says

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while lying in the middle of a northwestern Minnesota highway.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the fatal collision happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on County Highway 4 in Lake Park Township, just west of Detroit Lakes.

A 32-year-old woman called 911 to report that she possibly struck someone. The victim – 29-year-old Hunter Duane Standfield, of Dilworth – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.