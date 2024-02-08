Flo Rida's postgame concert in June highlights Minnesota Twins' 2024 promotional nights

Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins legend, to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame after appearing on 1st-

MINNEAPOLIS — For one night in June, hip hop star Flo Rida will call Target Field "My House."

The hitmaker behind "Low," "Wild Ones" and many others is set to perform at Target Field following the Minnesota Twins' June 14 game against the Oakland Athletics. The concert will be free for anyone with at ticket to the game.

The concert is one of many special events and promotions the team announced on Thursday. Some other highlights from the schedule:

On Aug. 3, the Twins will celebrate Joe Mauer's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame

A new "Bark at the Park" night on April 22 will welcome pups to Target Field for the first time ever. Fans will get a portable water bottle for their dogs.

Fans attending either of the games on opening weekend (April 4 and 6) will receive a Twins beanie, as long as they're one of the first 10,000 through the gates.

Bobbleheads? Of course there are bobbleheads! Jhoan Duran on May 25, Pablo López on July 6 and a Los Twins sugar skull celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 15.

The ever-popular Star Wars Night will return on May 24, featuring a reversible bucket hat and dark side or light side button-ups.

Other new events include Hello Kitty Day (May 26) and Pickleball Night (Aug. 23).

For the full schedule, visit the Twins' website.

Last season, Flo Rida's "Low" collaborator T-Pain played a postgame concert, as well as country music star Carly Pearce.

The Twins kick off the season April 2 in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Last year, they won their first playoff series in more than two decades before falling to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.