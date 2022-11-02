Feds take down major crime ring trafficking in stolen catalytic converters

PIX Now PIX Now 10:45

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed a nationwide takedown Wednesday of a network of thieves, dealers and processors trafficking in stolen catalytic converters.

The raids took place across the country including in Sacramento where 31-year-old Tou Sue Vang, 27-year-old Andrew Vang and Monica Moua were taken into custody.

The trio allegedly operated an unlicensed business from their personal residence in Sacramento where they bought stolen catalytic converters from local thieves and shipped them to DG Auto Parts LLC in New Jersey for processing.

The Vang family allegedly sold over $38 million in catalytic converters stolen in Northern California to DG Auto.

Other arrests, searches and seizures took place in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia.

In total, 21 individuals in five states have been arrested and/or charged for their roles in the conspiracy.

"This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process—on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners."

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California said more than 1,600 catalytic converters a month were stolen in California last year.

"With California's higher emission standards, our community has become a hot bed for catalytic converter theft," Talbert said in a news release. "Last year approximately 1,600 catalytic converters were reportedly stolen in California each month, and California accounts for 37% of all catalytic converter theft claims nationwide. I am proud to announce that we have indicted nine people who are at the core of catalytic theft in our community and nationwide."

Defendants Navin Khanna (aka Lovin Khanna); Tinu Khanna (aka Gagan Khanna); Daniel Dolan; Chi Mo (aka David Mo); Wright Louis Mosley and Ishu Lakra, operated DG Auto in multiple locations in New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors said they knowingly purchased stolen catalytic converters and, through a "de-canning" process, extracted the precious metal powders from the catalytic core.

DG Auto sold the precious metal powders it processed from California and elsewhere to a metal refinery for over $545 million.