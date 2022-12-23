Watch CBS News
Crime

Federal jury indicts Maple Grove man for violent carjacking at Blaine grocery store

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpoint
Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpoint 02:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man charged in connection to the armed carjacking of a father and daughter at a Blaine grocery store in September was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

Justin Kittleson, 20, of Maple Grove, allegedly targeted the two victims as they left Cub Foods and were loading groceries in their car.

MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me": Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpoint

Court documents say Kittleson shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. A 9mm casing was found on the ground.

Kittleson was charged in late September with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson using surveillance video footage and with help from the public. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 6:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.