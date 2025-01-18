Fears over deportation continue to grow with incoming administration

With the inauguration days away, fear over deportation remains high

MINNEAPOLIS — While our nation's capital prepares for the Inauguration on Monday, cities around the country are preparing for drastic changes in immigration policy.

With the incoming Trump administration planning raids in Chicago starting Tuesday and spreading to other major U.S. cities

Organizations and city leaders in Minneapolis are ramping up efforts to help immigrants who are desperate for information.

"I'm in rush mood now," said Council Member Jason Chavez.

Chavez represents Ward 9 and believes his district has the largest undocumented community in the city.

"The implication of what could happen with the potential mass raids that are being talked about right now will literally separate families and devastate our community members," he said.

Chavez has promised continued support and protection.

"We will fight back here in Minneapolis does not compromise on values of protecting our undocumented immigrants in the city," Chavez said.

Minneapolis' top cop also reiterating the department's commitment to not help with immigration enforcement.

"We are not going to be involved in any mass raids around immigration," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "We are not going to support that or provide any information."

Yet immigrant groups are wary as rumors swirl of ICE enforcement.

Legal experts across the city are responding to rise in requests including at

"In the last year, the amount of intake calls for immigration services are up 50%," said Danielle Hendrickson, Managing Attorney Immigration Law Project.

Hendrickson doesn't see the demand decreasing as fear and uncertainty rise in communities.

With resources stretched thin and the need immense Hendrickson wants people to know their rights.

"Even if you're here in the U.S. without immigration status you do have rights," Hendrickson said.

