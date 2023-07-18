Fatal Wisconsin police shooting of Minnesota corrections officer Tyler Abel deemed justified

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Two district attorneys in western Wisconsin have deemed the fatal police shooting of a 42-year-old Minnesota corrections officer earlier this summer to be justified.

Tyler Abel was shot and killed in Star Prairie Township on the evening of June 3 after his wife called police to report that he was threatening to bring out his "AR." Abel's wife added that she was unable to get her children out of the home.

Police responded to the domestic disturbance call and attempted to get Abel to come out of the home, but he refused and threatened to kill the officers, according to the St. Croix County DA.

Abel eventually yelled "let's get this over with" and emerged from the home carrying a hunting rifle. Officers tried to get him to drop it, but he ignored the commands.

He allegedly pointed the rifle in the direction of the officers - though the DA says this specific moment could not be confirmed through body camera video analysis. The two officers at the scene - Sergeant Chase Durand and Officer Katie Chevrier - both gave consistent accounts, the DA said.

Durand and Chevrier fired four rounds total, striking Abel. The whole altercation lasted 16 minutes, the St. Croix County DA said.

Abel died from his injuries at the scene. The hunting rifle was later revealed to be a .22 caliber pellet rifle.

The St. Croix County DA in his letter, said the officers "faced a hostile suspect" who was armed and failed to comply with officers. The rifle, though it was a pellet rifle, appeared to be a firearm and the officers were "reasonable in believing that Mr. Abel was about to use lethal force against them," thus making their use of lethal force justified.

The Polk County DA also added that "It is reasonable that Mr. Abel's words and actions posed what appeared to be an imminent threat to officers on the scene. Officers gave verbal warnings and then use deadly force."

Note: The above video first aired on June 5