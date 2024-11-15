Fargo police who fatally shot 65-year-old armed man identified

FARGO, N.D., — Officials in Fargo have identified the two officers who fatally shot an armed man on Wednesday.

According to Fargo police, officers were called to a medical assist for a suicidal person inside a home around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they learned the man, identified as 65-year-old Peter Greco, was armed.

Medical teams attempted to help the man, officials say, but Greco soon left the home with a gun.

Sgt. Lucas Mock and officer Princeten Harris both fired their weapons, police say.

Mock is an eight-year veteran with the Fargo police, while Harris has been with the department for 10 months. Harris is currently completing his field training, police say. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Fargo police said they had contact with Greco at least once before.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is evaluating the incident.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.