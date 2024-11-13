Fargo police say officers fatally shot armed suicidal individual

FARGO, North Dakota. — Fargo police say officers fatally shot a 65-year-old suicidal person just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Per police, officers were called to the 6100 block of 61st Avenue South for a medical assist for a suicidal individual at a home.

Officers arrived around 10:12 a.m. and started a dialogue in an attempt to help. Approximately a half hour later the person left the home with a handgun, at which point officers fired at the individual, according to the Fargo Police Department. The individual was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fargo Police Department say they received multiple calls from the person starting at 7:30 a.m. The person was asking for medical assistance and expressed suicidal ideation, according to police. Police also say this isn't the first time this year they've had contact with the individual.

"We understand that incidents like these are deeply concerning to our community. We are committed to a full and transparent investigation to determine the facts," said Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski. "We ask for the community's patience as North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation works to gather and verify the details surrounding this incident."

The officers involved in the shooting were a sergeant with eight years of service and an officer with 10 months of service. Both have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, per Fargo Police Department policy.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the incident.

Fargo police say the name of the individual and officers involved will be released in the coming days.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.