Family wants charges after mother struck and killed while walking with her children

Family calls for justice after mother struck, killed at Minneapolis intersection

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family is calling for justice, after a car hit and killed a mother and injured two of her children.

For the first time, family members of Annalee Wright are sharing their heartbreak.

"I'm happy that she's no longer in pain," said Marian Wright, Annalee Wright's older sister.

It was just after 7 p.m. last Friday, when Minneapolis police said Wright, along with 6 and 14-year-old children, were crossing the intersection at West Lake Street and Blaisdell.

They were struck by a car driven by a 23-year-old man.

Wright died at the hospital.

"She was a great sister. She was a great friend," said Annalee Wright's sister, Angelica Pacheco.

"She has the biggest heart, biggest heart you could imagine. She's caring, loving, strict, spitfire," said Wright's older brother, Billy Wright.

Family said the children are out of the hospital. One of them suffered a fractured arm, the other a concussion.

There's now a GoFundMe to help support all three of Wright's children, who will now be cared for by family.

"Ultimately who really pays the price are those kids. That mistake took their mother away, took our sister away, took a daughter away," said Billy Wright.

Family members said they want the driver, who only had his learner's permit, to see charges.

"Personally, I feel like this is something he's going to have to live with for the rest of his life," said Marian Wright.

Family said that Annalee will now be reunited with her son Isiah, who had previously passed away.

WCCO is not naming the driver who struck Wright, since he has not been charged.