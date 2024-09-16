Family pays tribute to teen killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities family is mourning the loss of a teenager — the victim of a hit-and-run in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.

"De'Miaya was a really, really good kid," said Juan Broome, De'Miaya Broome's dad. "She had the biggest heart."

Juan Broome never thought he'd be standing in downtown Minneapolis, reflecting on the life of his 16-year-old daughter. A teenager who he says loved to draw, write poetry and enjoyed spending time with her family.

"She had all these nieces and nephews. She loved that. She loved, loved, loved being an auntie," said Juan Broome.

"That girl loved to come to grandma's house. She was spoiled. Not just by me, by everybody," said Larenda Faulkner, De'Miaya's grandma.

Early Saturday morning, De'Miaya Broome was with a group of people at the intersection of Fifth Street and Hennepin Avenue. Police said a 22-year-old woman intentionally drove through the crowd.

Investigators said the crash happened after a fight between teenagers and other people. That's when the 22-year-old got in the vehicle and drove the wrong way on Fifth Street, through a crowd of about a dozen people.

De'Miaya Broome was hit and taken to a hospital, where she died. Five other people were injured.

Her family said they still have many questions, including what led to the hit-and-run and who were the other people involved.

"She was 16. Why would you be fighting a 16-year-old at 22? She's a kid," said Juan Broome.

Juan Broome said he spent Monday planning his daughter's funeral and talking with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office about potential charges. He's hoping his daughter gets justice.

"I just want people to understand that she came from somewhere. She had a background. She came from a mother and father who loved her," said Juan Broome.

Juan Broome said his daughter's funeral is being planned for Sept. 24 in Brooklyn Park.

They are also working to set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.