Family fun activities around the Twin Cities for MLK Day away from the cold

ST. PAUL, Minn. —Between the outside and inside of Como Conservatory there's an 80-degree difference.

The building serves as a tropical escape, where the cold and snow can't reach and the temperature is about 75 degrees year-round.

"I just walked in and I was like what a good place to be," said Kay Sabin from Cannon Falls.

It's where Tropical Snofari is taking place, where you can take in the tropical plants and animals, and even take off your jacket, for a mid-January respite from our frigid weather.

"We just were in Miami, so coming back to this cold weather is tough," said Shawn Haag from Hugo. "As soon as you get inside, it's just relief."

"Winter's finally hit Como and Minnesota and we're trying to get a little warmer, so we're celebrating all things tropical this weekend," said Noah Petermeier, Events Coordinator for Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

For the kids, there are games and activities celebrating all things tropical.

Besides Tropical Snowfari, there are plenty of other warm family activities on Monday too.

Roller skating rink Cheap Skate in Coon Rapids has a "School's Out Party" from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring a bounce house.

The city of Plymouth brings outdoor playground fun indoors for kids ages 2 to 12.

The Bakken Museum in Minneapolis is opening up on a Monday for hands-on science experiments and a search for Lego figurines starting at 10 a.m.

Sky Zone in Eagan is holding Little Leapers, an indoor playground playtime for toddlers and their parents.

Tropical Snofari continues Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This weekend also marks the kickoff of the winter flower show, which also takes place in the conservatory.