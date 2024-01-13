One charity is stepping up to make sure the unhoused have a warm place to go

During these extreme cold snaps, it’s crucial Minnesota’s homeless population has a warm place t

MINNEAPOLIS — The dangerously cold temperatures in Twin Cities Saturday, can quickly become a matter of life or death for the unhoused population.

Several charities are stepping up to save lives, including Catholic Charities Higher Ground Minneapolis Adult Shelter.

After looking at the weather, Paul Harvey who is the unit supervisor at the shelter said management knew something had to be done to avoid tragic loss of life or frostbite.

"We'll be open 24 hours which means no shelter client will have to leave unless they're going to work," Harvey said. "Be warm and won't have to worry about being outside in the cold."

Saturday evening, they were expecting 130 men and had prepared with extra beds to meet the growing demand.

"If you're looking for a place to stay warm and your homeless, please come to higher ground catholic charities," Harvey said.

Hosea Rogers was one of those men seeking shelter at Higher Ground. He's been experiencing homelessness since late 2022.

"Streets are very dangerous; you can get caught up with stuff that's why it's best to have a place like this," Rogers said.

Especially with life threatening cold setting in, he said he's grateful to have a warm and safe place to be.

"By this being open 24 hours, you have a place to come, hope, you got hope," Rogers stated. "Thanks to them, I can see a future."

Hope for a better tomorrow.

Higher Ground will be open 24 hours a day through Tuesday night, while this bitter blast sticks around. Catholic Charities' Saint Paul Opportunity Center will be extending hours from 9 am-9 pm this weekend.

Catholic Charities Higher Ground Saint Paul shelter will be open from 5 pm – 9:30 am; they will also open the lobby doors to individuals while they wait for shuttle services to the Ramsey County Warming Centers.

Harbor Lights say they have extra beds to make sure people experiencing homelessness have somewhere to go.

For more information of warming spaces in Ramsey County, click here.

For more information of warming spaces in Hennepin County, click here.