NEXT Weather: Temps will remain below zero on Sunday, Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Prepare for a couple more frigid days, as temperatures won't get above zero on Sunday or Monday.

An arctic blast is finally making it feel like winter in Minnesota, giving us the coldest air since December 2022. Highs in the Twin Cities will be around 1 below zero on Sunday.

WCCO

Overnight lows will be around minus 10. Combined with wind gusts of 25-30 mph, it will feel as cold as minus 45 on southwestern Minnesota and minus 30 around the metro. Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect through noon on Tuesday.

The next seven days look dry. We may see some sunshine by Tuesday, but temperatures will remain chilling throughout the week. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day, with highs in the low teens. Warmer weather likely won't return until the end of the month.