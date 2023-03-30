2023 Opening Day: Everything you need to know about Twins vs. Royals

MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Minnesota Twins will have to wait a week for their home opener, they're taking on the Royals in Kansas City on Opening Day.

First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

STARTING PITCHERS

Starting on the mound for the Twins will be Pablo López, a right-hander Minnesota added in the offseason by trading fan favorite hitter Luis Arraez. In five seasons with the Miami Marlins, López had an ERA of 3.94.

For the Royals, Zack Greinke will start. The 39-year-old began his career in Kansas City and returned last season, earning a 3.68 ERA.

LINEUPS

Max Kepler will bat first for the Twins, with star Byron Buxton hitting third and Trevor Larnach batting cleanup. Here's the full lineup:

Max Kepler, RF Carlos Correa, SS Byron Buxton, DH Trevor Larnach, LF Jose Miranda, 3B Nick Gordon, 2B Joey Gallo, 1B Christian Vázquez, C Michael A. Taylor, CF

The Royals have not announced their lineup, but Royals beat writer Anne Rogers of MLB.com predicts MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. will lead off when the Royals first take the plate.

SERIES

The Twins will wrap up their series against the Royals with two weekend games, then head to Miami on Monday for three games back-to-back-to-back.

HOME OPENER

The Twins' Home Opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 3:10 p.m. against the Houston Astros. The Twins will debut new home uniforms that day, as well as a new scoreboard and several other renovations to Target Field. Tickets for the Home Opener are still available.