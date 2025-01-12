Minneapolis esthetician creates compassionate space to care for elderly, disabled

MINNEAPOLIS — Anyone who knows someone in need of physical support, whether it's due to age or disability, understands the challenge of getting professional help for tasks like bathing.

Currently, there's a personal care attendant shortage, but a Minneapolis woman with a knack for pampering people is stepping in.

Haneefah King is on a mission to help clean skin, but her helping goes deep and wide.

King owns Glo Skin Space in Crystal. As an esthetician by trade and a giver by nature, she lives by this statement: "Look every day, someone needs help."

According to King, there are often people who use wheelchairs or seniors, and she is driven to help.

"I would say it really comes from not being able to help my grandparents, them being in a different state as they aged, and just not being able to care for them the way I wish I could really fuels me to do what I do," said King.

Helen Donald is one of the people she helps.

"I thought I had strep throat and it was cancer," said Donald.

After being diagnosed with throat and neck cancer, Donald conquered 45 days in the hospital and dozens of chemo and radiation rounds. Donald says the journey is still humbling.

"I required a lot of help with bathing. It's really important," said Donald. "I have family, but you don't want family seeing you at your lowest. At least I didn't."

In between facials, and with approval from the Minnesota Department of Health, King is going to homes to help bathe people who need assistance.

It's because of King's help that Donald says she's glowing once more.

"I feel like a million dollars. I might be 18 again," said Donald. "I love it, I love it."

King's services are being well received.

"She came in with her gentle hands and rub down, and it didn't bother her. It was more of I am here to help you. I want you to get back on the level where you was, I am like wow," said Donald.

King says she saw a need.

"A lot of times the skin is caked up on their bodies. I know what taking care of it will do, like people not being turned over properly, you get bed sores and things like that. I think just having someone come in and exfoliate the skin is a good thing to do," said King.

She's been flooded with requests, and hopes to hire more people in hopes of keeping more people clean and stable.

"A lot of people don't want to live in assisted living. They want to remain in their own homes as much as they can, so this helps them stay independent," said King.

Whether it's a relaxing bath or a toxin detox, Donald is regaining her health and her dignity thanks to a mission that cleans the skin and refreshes the soul.

"It's like a newborn baby," said Donald.

King wants to expand her mobile bathing service by adding more staff. If you'd like to share her mission of helping, you can reach her at Go Skin Space.