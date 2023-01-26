Met Council announces new Metro Transit Police Chief

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Met Council concludes their nationwide search for a new Metro Transit Police Chief, announcing that they've chosen Ernest Morales III.

Morales joins Metro Transit from New York, where he spent most of his career in the New York City Police Department working across multiple departments including crisis management, investigations, and administration.

Morales also previously worked for the Mount Vernon Police Department, where he was responsible for establishing department policies and procedures. During his time with Mount Vernon, he led the coordination of multiple divisions including patrol services, criminal investigations, and code of conduct enforcement. He also oversaw the performance of the department's sworn officers and civilian staff.

Met Council Chair, Charlie Zelle, said of Morales: "Providing a safe, welcoming transit experience for our transit customers and employees is always a top priority for the Met Council and Metro Transit."

Zelle added, "Public safety needs trust and collaboration between all public safety agencies and the people it serves. As a respected leader, I am confident Mr. Morales will work hard not only to support existing relationships but create an environment where our officers can be successful and feel supported in their jobs."

Morales has a Master of Science in Protection Management, a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration, and retired with 22-years of U.S. Navy Reserve experience.

Morales will begin his new role Feb. 27, 2023.