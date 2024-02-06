Erin Murphy elected Minnesota Senate majority leader following Kari Dziedzic's departure

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate has named its new majority leader.

Sen. Erin Murphy, D-St. Paul, was elected Tuesday afternoon by the DFL Senate Caucus. She is taking over the leadership role following last week's announcement that Sen. Kari Dziedzic was stepping down.

Dziedzic was diagnosed with ovarian cancer early last year and underwent a hysterectomy, splenectomy and appendectomy. She announced Friday that her cancer had returned, and she is "facing some serious challenges."

Minnesota State Sen. Erin Murphy WCCO

Murphy served 12 years in the Minnesota House and ran for governor in 2018.

She was elected to the Senate four years ago where she is the chair of the Veterans Committee. She also serves on the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee.



