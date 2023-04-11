"There is never a good time to get cancer": Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic opens up about her recovery

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The top Democrat in the Minnesota Senate is opening up about her recovery from ovarian cancer surgery last month.

Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic says she is still working remotely at the urging of her medical team weeks after undergoing a hysterectomy, splenectomy and appendectomy.

"There is never a good time to get cancer, but since my surgery, I am attempting to make the best of it," Dziedzic said. "I've kept a sense of humor and remain optimistic."

The state senator announced in mid-March that she had an abnormal Pap smear test result late last year, which eventually led to the discovery of a cancerous tumor. She urges Minnesotans to get serious about preventative care.

"Schedule your appointments for pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies, and other tests. Early detection is key," she said.

Kari Dziedzic CBS

Dziedzic says she has received vaccines to help boost her immunity after losing her spleen, and incisions made through her abdominal muscles have reminded her "how much we use those muscles to sit, walk, and even laugh."

Dziedzic says she is still actively involved with work at the Capitol, watching most floor sessions and committee hearings, and discussing issues with legislative leaders and the governor's office.

"Although I would much rather be physically at the Capitol every day, I am very grateful to be able to work with my colleagues and lead the Senate DFL Caucus with help from a dedicated team," she said. "We all depend on others to succeed at our job, and I am very appreciative of everyone who has stepped up to help me through this unforeseen experience."

Dziedzic became majority leader after the 2022 elections, which ushered in a DFL Party trifecta of power in the legislative and executive branches for the first time in nearly a decade.

In the first few months of the session, Gov. Walz has signed several bills into law, including ones that strengthen abortion rights; trans rights; provide free meals to K-12 students; restore voting rights to felons; and pledge a carbon-free Minnesota by 2040.