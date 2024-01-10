Former Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt resigns from state legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Rep. Kurt Daudt, who served in the state legislature for more than a decade as a member of the Republican Party, announced Wednesday that he would be retiring next month.

Daudt, who represents House District 27B, and has served in the legislature since 2011, said his resignation would be effective Sunday, Feb. 11. He served as House speaker from 2015 to 2019.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Minnesota. I am profoundly thankful to my friends and neighbors who put their trust and faith in me to work on their behalf for the last 13 years," he said. "As I step away, I trust in the bright future of Minnesota and the capable hands that will continue the important work on behalf of Minnesotans."

Daudt's office noted that he was the first third-term House speaker in Minnesota since 1930, and led the largest Republican majority in more than a decade.

Among the accomplishments Daudt cited as being among the ones he's most proud of were passing "significant pro-life and pro-gun legislation," a number of tax cuts, and a number of education reforms and school choice initiatives. He also noted co-authoring the law to repeal the ban on Sunday liquor sales.

"I was proud to lead Republican Majorities from 2015-2019 that advanced dozens of conservative priorities, and am forever grateful to my current and former colleagues for their friendship and service," he said.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to issue a writ of special election to replace Daudt in District 27B.