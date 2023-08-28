Elton John spends night in hospital after falling at his home in Nice, France

Elton John is "in good health" after the music icon was in a hospital overnight due to a fall Sunday at his home in the South of France, a representative for the singer said.

John, 76, slipped at his home and went to a local hospital as "a precautionary measure," the representative said. He was discharged Monday morning and is back at home in Nice following checkups.

BBC News reports John has been spent the summer in France, after he finished his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in July. He is with his husband, David Furnish, as well as their two sons, the outlet reported.

Sir Elton John performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England, just weeks before his final show Harry Durrant/Getty Images

His tour spanned years, beginning in September 2018 then pausing for nearly two years in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a hip injury John sustained in 2021. In January last year, shortly before he resumed the tour, John told "CBS Mornings" he was looking forward to spending time with his family when it was over.

Shortly after his tour ended, he testified in July in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial via video from Monaco.

How has Elton John's health been overall?

John has made headlines for health-related issues in the past.

In 2012, he was treated at a Los Angeles-area hospital for a serious respiratory infection. In February of 2020, he had to end a concert in New Zealand early after losing his voice due to walking pneumonia. In 2021, he postponed his world tour so he could have an injured hip operated on.

He has also been open throughout his career about his struggle with addiction.

"I so wish I'd never taken a drug. But in the end, unless I'd have got sober, I wouldn't be the person I am today," he told CBS News in 2019. At that time, he said he had been sober for nearly three decades.

Aliza Chasan contributed to this article.