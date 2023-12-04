Edina police say several people arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit, crash

EDINA, Minn. — Police in Edina made several arrests Monday morning after a pursuit of suspects in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.

According to city officials, Edina police received a license plate reader alert around 11 a.m. in the 50th and France District of a vehicle stolen from Eagan.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle near Edina City Hall. When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver did not stop and police began pursuing.

The police pursuit ended when the driver crashed the stolen vehicle near West 59th Street and Tingdale Avenue. Three people inside the vehicle fled on foot, but they were tracked down by a Bloomington K-9 team. All three suspects were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police are calling it an active investigation.

In August, a police pursuit ended dramatically after a driver in an alleged stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. The four juvenile occupants were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Another vehicle involved in the incident was also determined to be stolen.