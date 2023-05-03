Auto theft investigators converge in Twin Cities to share tactics and thieves' latest techniques

MINNEAPOLIS – People on the cutting edge of cutting down on car thefts are sharing how to protect your ride.

The region's top minds are meeting in the Twin Cities trying to come up with ways to pump the brakes on this troubling trend. And they're sharing the latest techniques crooks are using to target unsuspecting owners.

Three stolen cars in the parking lot at the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators conference all have one thing in common. The vehicle identification number (VIN) on it now is not the number it started with.

"One of the newer ways is stealing cars with simply a pen and a piece of paper," said Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau Director Tony Ofstead.

MORE: Minneapolis couple ready to move after their Kia, Hyundai repeatedly targeted by thieves

Ofstead explains what that means.

"So we look at fraudulent titles. We look at VIN washing. We look at VIN cloning. Literally manufacturing cars that don't exist and then reporting them stolen so they can claim insurance. Taking vehicles that do exist and re-VINing them, getting new title work based off of fraudulent paperwork," Ofstead said.

CBS

An investigator peeled back the VIN sticker on one of the cars to show it's fake. If real, it should destroy itself.

Another way criminals are getting innovative: capturing the code when drivers use an electronic key to start the car.

"It's because they've cloned the digital information coming from that key, they now have access to your car," Ofstead said.

Sharing information to fight auto theft is the goal of the regional conference.

MORE: Minnesota AG launches investigation into Kia, Hyundai after soaring increase in car thefts

"A lot of classes on preventative methods, but also detection. How do we get the car back, stop the crime or get the car back quickly before it's damaged, while it's still of value to the owner," said North Central Regional Chapter Vice President Jim Vogler.

Despite the high-tech tactics, experts say there's a simple solution: take your keys, and put them in a safe place. Of the more than 16,000 cars stolen in Minnesota last year, 60% had the keys inside.

Minnesota has seen a significant spike in stolen KIAs and Hyundais. Some metro police departments are offering free steering wheel locks. Others are taking more drastic measures. An owner put a "boot" on their wheel to stop their KIA from getting taken.