Watch live: Minnesota Department of Public Safety announces extra DWI enforcement through New Year's Eve

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A DWI enforcement campaign will start on Wednesday and run through New Year's Eve in Minnesota. 

More than 300 local law enforcement agencies providing extra enforcement on weekends in order to limit DWI-related crashes across the state.

"Imagine finding out that someone you love didn't make it home because they were involved in a crash with a driver who had too much to drink or was using drugs," said Minnesota State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic. "Extra DWI enforcement is meant to send a clear message: One reckless decision can lead to jail time, or worse, a devastating crash resulting in serious injury or even death — to yourself or an innocent person." 

According to the public safety department, 415 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year, and 24,000 people have been arrested for driving while impaired.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 664 alcohol-related driving deaths in Minnesota. In the last five years, more than 120,000 people have been stopped for driving while impaired. 

Officials are encouraging Minnesotans to plan a sober ride for every celebration. Not only is drinking alcohol in a car illegal, opening or consuming cannabis products while driving is also illegal, state officials say.

