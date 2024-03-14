Watch CBS News
Duluth teacher sexually assaulted young girl at school, charges say

By Riley Moser

DULUTH, Minn. — A music teacher at a Duluth school is accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to charges filed in St. Louis County on Wednesday.

John Horgeshimer, 48, was charged with one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14 years of age. Both charges are felonies.

On the afternoon of March 5, police were dispatched to Raleigh Edison Academy in Duluth on a report of sexual assault. Police met with the school principal as well as the parents of the victim, identified as a girl born in 2012.

According to court documents, the girl had been at the school to read to younger students. She had been running to retrieve an eraser when she ran into Horgeshimer. He allegedly cornered the young girl in the stairwell and began to touch her "chest area," charges state.

The girl eventually slapped Horgeshimer's hand away and escaped, running to her classroom, where she told her teacher she needed to go to the principal's office to report the assault.

Court documents say the girl was able to identify Horgeshimer by name as the man who assaulted her.

If convicted, Horgeshimer could face up to 30 years in prison.

