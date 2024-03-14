Woodbury officer, detective honored for pulling driver from burning car in pond

WOODBURY, Minn. — Two Woodbury law enforcement members were honored on Wednesday for saving a man following a fiery crash.

Officer Luke Taschuk and Detective Adam Olson received Woodbury Public Safety's Lifesaving Award for the rescue back in December 2023, which was captured on dash cam video.

Woodbury officials say the men were called to a report of a smoking vehicle that had struck a guardrail. They arrived to find the vehicle on fire in a pond.

MORE NEWS: Dogs rescued from burning St. Paul Park home with help of fire suppression tool, a first in Minnesota

City of Woodbury

The driver was having a seizure, and Taschuk and Olson untangled him from his seat belt and pulled him from the burning vehicle. Olson also returned to check for other passengers inside.

"Together, they worked intentionally to save a man's life and did so with unwavering courage and deep compassion for human life," city officials said. "We are grateful for teammates who run towards danger to help those in great need."

Taschuk and Olson will also receive a lifesaving award from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.