Sexual assault charges dropped against Duluth music teacher
DULUTH, Minn. — Sexual assault charges against a middle school music teacher in Duluth have been dropped after new evidence was brought forward.
The 49-year-old teacher was charged with one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14 years of age.
Documents said that he allegedly cornered a girl — who was born in 2012 — in a stairwell and touched her in the "chest area." The girl slapped his hand away and escaped to a classroom, where she told a teacher she needed to go to the principal's office to report the assault.
The case was dismissed on March 26 due to a "a review of new evidence" that "brought the matter below" the charging standard, according to St. Louis County court documents.
