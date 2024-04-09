Sexual assault charges dropped against Duluth music teacher

DULUTH, Minn. — Sexual assault charges against a middle school music teacher in Duluth have been dropped after new evidence was brought forward.

The 49-year-old teacher was charged with one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14 years of age.

Documents said that he allegedly cornered a girl — who was born in 2012 — in a stairwell and touched her in the "chest area." The girl slapped his hand away and escaped to a classroom, where she told a teacher she needed to go to the principal's office to report the assault.

The case was dismissed on March 26 due to a "a review of new evidence" that "brought the matter below" the charging standard, according to St. Louis County court documents.

