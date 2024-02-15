Duluth police's drone team assists in arrest following shovel attack

The FAA launches "12 Days of Drones" to keep your drone flights safe

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say its drone unit played a pivotal role in the arrest of an assault suspect early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called at about 6 a.m. to a residence off East Ninth Street and North 12th Avenue in the East Hillside neighborhood on a report of a man who had been injured by a small shovel during a fight.

Police say officers established a perimeter in the neighborhood and a drone was deployed. Members of DPD's Drone Team relayed information to officers to help pinpoint the suspect's location inside the residence, and alert them to the ideal moment to make a raid.

The 42-year-old suspect was arrested without incident, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital to treat an injury he suffered in the initial fight. He is expected to face multiple assault charges.

"This new technology showcases the importance of keeping everyone safe while allowing officers to detain a violent offender and holding them accountable for their actions," police said in a statement.

According to DPD policy, drones can be deployed in situations involving barricaded suspects and in serving high-risk warrants.

