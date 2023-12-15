"12 Days of Drones" gives drone pilots new rules to fly safely

The FAA launches "12 Days of Drones" to keep your drone flights safe

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Just because they're not new doesn't make them any less popular. Hub Hobby in Richfield has them on a front display.

"We have a lot of parents that are looking to get something for their child, we have a lot of adults that are looking for just a fun toy," explained Hub Hobby cashier Jonathan Meyer.

Drones now come in all shapes and sizes. They're used for fun, for business, we even use them too. The technology keeps improving and so does the price.

"Prices have dropped. So originally, something like this would have been a couple hundred dollars, you know? Maybe 10 years ago," said Meyer. "And it's slowly but surely whittled down in price where you can get something with everything in the box included for around 50 bucks."

So they're affordable, accessible and everywhere. The Federal Aviation Administration now estimates there are more drones in America than there are airplanes and they both share the same airspace. The key reason the FAA launched "12 Days of Drones." Important reminders for what's required before your drone even takes off. Among them is a mandate that almost all recreational pilots must register their drones with the FAA and take the free recreational pilot test. Also fly below 400 feet, stay away from airports and keep your drone where you can see it.

Kevin Morris of the FAA was able to share knowledge as a lifelong aviator. "We in the United States, we have the most complex and yet the safest Airspace System in the world. And our job at the FAA is to keep it that way."

Not following the rules could mean some hefty fines. There are local ordinances like privacy and trespassing to think about too which is why the folks back at Hub Hobby recommend maybe starting small. Very small. "You learn to ride a bicycle before you jump onto a Harley," said Meyer. "Same kind of thing."