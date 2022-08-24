Minneapolis Police Department moves forward with plan to use drones

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department is moving forward with plans to use drones to improve public safety.

State law gives law enforcement agencies specific rules to follow when using drones. One of them requires a public hearing, which took place Wednesday at City Hall.

MPD estimates the drones will cost taxpayers about $30,000-$40,000. That's expensive, but not as much as helicopters – which costs thousands of dollars per hour to operate. So affordability is a factor but it's also maneuverability.

WEB EXTRA: Minneapolis Police discuss drone program

Drones can fly up to 400 feet, go in between buildings, streets and alleys, and give cops more eyes on the ground.

Capability, though, is never in doubt. Critics are instead concerned with MPD's culpability and accountability.

"I have serious concerns about giving an abusive police department more powerful tools to surveil communities," said resident Amity Foster.

Cmdr. Jon Kingsbury CBS

"It's crystal clear that MPD has already engaged in patterns and practices of racial discrimination, including surveillance against Black leaders and Black activists," said resident Jean LaFontaine.

According to MPD, surveillance is not part of the strategy. Officers Wednesday told city council members how drones could help with investigations, tactical responses and emergency planning. Officials also promised several added guardrails, including a small team of commanders who are needed to sign off on every potential flight.

"The MPD realizes the apprehension of some of the citizens of Minneapolis as far as this technology. It is a great responsibility for us to use it out there, and we take that very seriously," said MPD Cmdr. Jon Kingsbury

There is no action the city council can take related to drones. MPD expects to finalize its policy and purchase drones in the fall.

More than 70 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota already use drones. Each submits yearly reports to the state department of public safety.