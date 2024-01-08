Drivers encouraged to stay weather-aware on the roads this week

MINNEAPOLIS — It's going to be an active weather week in Minnesota, starting with a system moving through Monday that should bring multiple inches of snow to parts of the state. Regardless of how much snow falls, any moisture can make road conditions slick.

"What I see mainly is that people aren't slowing down," Safeway Driving School behind-the-wheel program manager Jeff Anderson said.

Anderson knows the rules of the road like the back of his hand.

"Because we aren't getting a lot of snow, people aren't adjusting their driving habits," he said.

The driving school has provided Minnesotans with driver's education for more than 50 years.

"That's what makes winter driving scary. It is the things you can't control. Which is everyone else on the road," he said.

MORE NEWS: Record wildfire season impacting air quality trends in Midwest, new study shows

On Monday, a spokesperson for MnDOT said they had crews out across the state monitoring conditions and pre-treating areas of concern.

"Pre-treatment does not stop ice from forming, so there will still be some slick spots out there and drivers really have to do their part to be aware of winter conditions. Even a little bit of frost can make a difference out there," MnDOT Spokesperson Anne Meyer said.

Ramps, bridges and overpasses often ice up first send are often the site of accidents during the winter.

"As we've seen, it can really change a lot in 24 hours, so be ready for those changes and do what you can to stay safe," Meyer said.

As the weather changes this week, Meyer encourages drivers to slow down and allow extra space between cars.

"The problem is that we have short memories and so we should be aware of our road conditions at all times," Anderson said.

Drivers can fin up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511mn.org.