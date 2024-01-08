NEXT Weather: Active week starts with snow showers Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — It's going to be an active weather week in Minnesota, starting with a system moving through Monday that should bring multiple inches of snow to parts of the state.

The bulk of the moisture will stay south, with winter alerts in place for counties in southwestern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities could see up to 2 inches by Tuesday morning. Snow showers will hit the metro in the morning hours, but most of the accumulation will occur in the evening and overnight hours.

Our next shot at snow comes Wednesday into Thursday, and there's another chance heading into the weekend.

The high Monday will be right around the freezing mark. Expect temperatures to crash to well below average by Thursday night, with lows in the single digits and highs in the teens. It'll be even colder by Saturday night, with lows below zero.